P Chidambaram's proud to be 'dimagi Naxal' remark causes slugfest

In his speech, PM Modi had warned against ideological supporters of Naxalism, asking citizens to "identify and isolate" them.

He said these people had infiltrated corridors of power and influenced public policy.

Chidambaram's response came after this warning, where he proudly accepted the label of "dimagi Naxal."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Chidambaram's statement, saying that PM Modi was not talking about the opposition.