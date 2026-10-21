'All-male cult': Rahul Gandhi labels RSS; BJP hits back
What's the story
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy with his recent comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a post on X, Gandhi called the RSS an "all-male anti-constitutional cult" and accused it of treating women as property. He also claimed that many women from within the Sangh were with him. "I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them," he wrote.
Twitter Post
I believe in Shiva-Shakti, writes Gandhi
The RSS is an al male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2026
I believe in Shiva-Shakti.
That's why it gives me such joy to fight them.
What's beautiful is that many of their “own” women are on my side.
Counterattack
Gandhi should study before making comments, says Ram Kadam
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Gandhi's remarks.
Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam called him "ill-informed," pointing out that the RSS has a functional women's wing.
"Is he unaware that the RSS also has a wing for women? It operates across the entire country, and women work within it with the same level of prominence as men," said Kadam, adding that such "childish" comments are unbecoming of a Leader of the Opposition.
Gender critique
Rao questions Congress on gender issues
Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao also slammed Gandhi for his comments.
He asked how many women hold prominent positions in the Congress, asking if he was aware of his own party's male-dominated structure.
"BJP has got a woman chief minister in the capital," Rao said.
Rao also raised the issue of women's reservation, accusing Congress of blocking it and questioning what action they have taken against their MP from Manipur suspended over sexual harassment allegations at JNU.