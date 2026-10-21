'All-male cult': Rahul Gandhi labels RSS; BJP hits back 

Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao also slammed Gandhi for his comments.

He asked how many women hold prominent positions in the Congress, asking if he was aware of his own party's male-dominated structure.

"BJP has got a woman chief minister in the capital," Rao said.

Rao also raised the issue of women's reservation, accusing Congress of blocking it and questioning what action they have taken against their MP from Manipur suspended over sexual harassment allegations at JNU.