Pakistan minister's India visit for SCO meet sparks political row
What's the story
Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik arrival in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting has sparked a political controversy. The opposition has slammed the Indian government's foreign policy, with Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "confused." He said, "BJP always says that talks and terrorism cannot happen at the same time. But now, a Pakistani minister is visiting India for the SCO meeting."
Policy critique
Congress leader accuses Modi of bowing to US pressure
Congress leader Surendra Rajput also slammed the government, accusing it of compromising its foreign policy.
He said, "BJP and PM Modi are confused. They ask cricketers to play against the Pakistani team. And now, this Pak minister is coming to India."
Rajput alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "working under pressure" from US President Donald Trump.
Policy question
NCP leader questions BJP's stand on Pakistan
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Clyde Crasto also questioned the government's decision to allow a Pakistani minister's visit.
He said, "BJP has double standards. They think about foreign policy according to their will."
Malik's visit is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in 2023.
It is also the first visit by a Pakistani leader to India after "Operation Sindoor," India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.
Visit clarification
Malik's visit not a bilateral negotiation, says Malik
Malik clarified that his visit is "not a bilateral negotiation."
Earlier this year, he had spoken about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after last year's Pahalgam terror attack.
He had warned against "water aggression" and urged India to respect the 1960 treaty, saying, "Whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off."
India had invited Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi to attend the SCO meeting in October. However, Islamabad nominated Malik.
Meeting details
SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum to be held from November 20-22
The Civilisational Dialogue Forum, India's flagship SCO initiative, will be held from November 20-22. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate it this evening.
The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its members along with Iran and Belarus.