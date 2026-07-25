Union Minister Pralhad Joshi gets additional charge of Education Ministry
What's the story
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Education. The appointment comes after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post amid protests over exam paper leaks. The President's office confirmed Joshi's appointment in a statement on Saturday evening. Currently, he is serving as the Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs.
Resignation details
Pradhan resigned to stop anti-national forces from exploiting situation
Pradhan, 57, resigned on the 35th day of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over exam paper leaks.
In his resignation letter, he said he stepped down to stop anti-national forces from taking advantage of the situation.
He wrote that he had dedicated over four decades to "students, teachers, and educational reform" and believed a strong education system is crucial for a strong nation.
Protest conclusion
CJP protest ends after assurances from Centre
The protests were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a group formed by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate.
Hours after Pradhan's resignation, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka announced the end of their protest in a joint press conference with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
They said they ended the protest "in good faith" after receiving assurances from the Centre to meet their demands.
Protest dynamics
Joshi's statement on CJP-led protest
Just a day before Pradhan's resignation and the CJP's protest conclusion, Joshi had accused "anti-social elements" of hijacking the CJP-led protest.
He said the government was committed to protecting students' interests and working to strengthen the education system.
"The Modi government has always stood with students and the youth," he said, adding that they remain committed to taking strict action against any irregularities affecting their future.