Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor declares assets worth nearly ₹100cr
What's the story
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party and a candidate for the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar, has declared assets worth ₹96 crore in his election affidavit. The affidavit was filed before the Returning Officer and shows that he has movable assets of ₹22.19 crore and immovable assets worth ₹73.87 crore. His wife Dr. Jahnavi Das, an Assam-based medical practitioner, has movable assets of ₹89.51 crore and immovable property worth ₹12.42 crore.
Asset details
Kishor's wealth comes from unlisted corporate equity
According to the Indian Express, Kishor's wealth mainly comes from unlisted corporate equity, including a 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited worth ₹95.26 crore.
He also has bank fixed deposits and market investments of over ₹7.36 crore.
His immovable assets include a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, residential properties in Patna's Patliputra Colony and New Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Ghaziabad flats, and shares in ancestral property.
Furthermore, the affidavit shows he currently holds a ₹5.77 crore bank loan.
Legal issues
He is facing 8 criminal cases
Kishor's affidavit also reveals that he is facing eight pending criminal cases.
These cases, mostly filed in 2024 and 2025, include allegations of unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants, and criminal conspiracy.
However, no formal charges have been framed against him.
The matters are under revision and legal review before the Patna High Court or at the precognizance stage before Chief Judicial Magistrates.
Education and nomination
His academic qualifications
Academically, Kishor has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Lucknow and a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) from ASCI in Hyderabad. He also holds a French language qualification from CAVILAM Vichy, France.
Before filing his nomination papers for Bankipur bypoll, Kishor led a foot march with Jan Suraj workers and supporters.
The march ended at the District Collectorate with slogans like "Ladenge Bankipur, Jeetenge Bankipur."
Political debut
This is my nomination, says Kishor
Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party made its political debut in the Bihar elections earlier this year but did not win any seats.
He will be making his poll debut with this bypoll. The seat was vacated by BJP chief Nitin Nabin a couple of months ago.
Speaking after filing his nomination papers, Kishor said: "This is not just my nomination; it is a nomination for the changing face of Bihar and for a better future for the state."