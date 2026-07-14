Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor declares assets worth nearly ₹100cr

According to the Indian Express, Kishor's wealth mainly comes from unlisted corporate equity, including a 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited worth ₹95.26 crore.

He also has bank fixed deposits and market investments of over ₹7.36 crore.

His immovable assets include a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, residential properties in Patna's Patliputra Colony and New Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Ghaziabad flats, and shares in ancestral property.

Furthermore, the affidavit shows he currently holds a ₹5.77 crore bank loan.