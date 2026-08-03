Debutant Prashant Kishor takes early lead in Bankipur bypoll 

The Bankipur bypoll is a significant political event for Kishor, who is making his direct electoral debut.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP had initially nominated Abhishek Kumar Sinha but he pulled out a day after filing nomination papers, citing "family reasons." The party then named youth wing leader Sinha as its candidate.

The BJP has retained the constituency since 1995.