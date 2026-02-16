'Huge money-laundering racket behind RSS': Priyank Kharge flags foreign funding 

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of financial irregularities and demanded that the organization be brought under constitutional and legal scrutiny. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Kharge alleged that money is being collected from many countries, including the US and UK, by RSS and its affiliated bodies. "Around 2,500 affiliated organizations are associated with the RSS...Considering this, it can be said...there is huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Funding scrutiny Kharge questions funding sources of RSS Kharge also questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies. "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag.' So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words."

Religious critique Kharge slams politicians, religious leaders for distorting Ramayana interpretations Kharge also slammed recent religious discourse, accusing politicians and religious leaders of distorting interpretations of the Ramayana for political gain. He took a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments on social issues while being detached from personal responsibility. "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who says that one should have three children, is not getting married. However, he talks about raising other people's children. Thus, the BJP is constantly saying things outside and inside," Kharge said.

