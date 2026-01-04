Priyanka Gandhi gets key role in upcoming Assam election
What's the story
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed chairperson of the screening committee for candidate selection in Assam. This is a significant move as it is the first time a member of the Gandhi family has been given this responsibility. The eastern state will be going to the polls in less than three months and is one of the key battlegrounds for the 2026 elections, along with West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Election strategy
Congress's strategy for Assam elections
In Assam, the Congress plans to contest the elections in alliance with other opposition parties. The aim is to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power since 2016. Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha since 2024, is seen as a key candidate from Congress.
Candidate selection
Priyanka's role in candidate selection and alliance formation
As chairperson of the screening committee, Priyanka will finalize candidate lists for the state election and form alliances with smaller parties. Her close aides, Lok Sabha MPs Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, along with Sirivella Prasad, are also members of this committee. According to NDTV, her leadership is expected to give a strong push to Gaurav Gogoi against the BJP.
Political journey
Priyanka's political journey and challenges ahead
Priyanka entered active politics in 2019 but faced a setback in 2022 when the Congress had a poor showing in Uttar Pradesh. Despite this, she has been active recently, launching attacks on the BJP in Parliament and participating in protests. Her leadership will be crucial as Assam's last election was a close contest with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance winning by a slim margin of 1.6% vote share over the Congress-led alliance.
Campaign intensification
BJP intensifies campaign against Gaurav Gogoi
Meanwhile, the BJP has intensified its campaign against Gaurav Gogoi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made direct allegations linking him with Pakistan. Sarma alleged an "ISI, Pakistan link" with Gogoi's wife, which the Gogois have denied. Although Sarma claims to have evidence, he has only presented rhetoric so far.