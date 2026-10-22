Priyanka Gandhi son's recent protest photos taken down before exhibition
What's the story
A controversy has erupted after artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, alleged that the Bikaner House administration asked him to pull down several of his photographs documenting recent protests. This took place just hours before his solo exhibition "No Idea Is Final" was set to open. The management allegedly asked him to remove 75 photographs out of 105 documenting the recent youth protests, including two photographs of the Indian flag.
Censorship claims
Venue management objected to 'political nature' of images: Report
Raihan alleged that the venue management objected to the "political nature" of the photographs.
He was reportedly told at 3:30pm on Wednesday that if he didn't remove the images by 5:00pm, his exhibition would be canceled.
He argued that these images were not political but merely documented protests over six months.
The show, featuring wildlife photography, abstract works and images of the recent youth movements, is scheduled to continue till Sunday.
Raihan
'Bikaner House felt the photos were too political'
"I was told that Bikaner House felt the photos were too political. They were mostly photos from the youth movements. Over the last six months, I thought, as an artist, it was my duty to document and display those images," he said.
"I was told by the people in charge that the timing of the exhibition coincides with what's happening, so it's incorrect to show these images and that maybe we could show them at a later date."
Empty walls
Bikaner House subsequently cited its booking policy
The artist claims that he had already removed any overt political messaging from the images and that the venue did not object until the last hours.
By the time 'No Idea Is Final' opened at 7:00pm, images from this year's protests in Jantar Mantar had vanished, leaving empty red walls and nails, ThePrint reported.
Raihan said Bikaner House subsequently cited its booking policy, which prohibits political content even though he had already removed political messaging from the photographs.
Parental support
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera slam alleged censorship
Priyanka slammed the alleged removal of photographs, saying, "I think it's ridiculous...they are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation."
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticized this alleged censorship, asking why protest documentation was deemed objectionable.
He added that a photograph of the Tricolor was among those Raihan fought to retain.
The Indian Youth Congress Legal Cell also reacted, tweeting, "YOU CAN CENSOR THE FRAME. NOT THE TRUTH. Saheb dara hua hai (sir is scared)."