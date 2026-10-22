Shah predicts Congress won't win polls even in '30 years'

Shah warned the Congress and AAP that they could lose their remaining political ground if they continued to focus on protests instead of governance.

He said, "You cannot use political jugglery and mobocracy to defy....mandate of the people."

He advised these parties to understand people's problems instead.

"If you want to win elections, go among the people to understand their problems. These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything. Implement schemes for people's welfare wherever you have been elected."