Shah predicts Congress won't win polls even in '30 years'
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their allegations of "vote chori" and discrepancies in electoral rolls, telling their leaders to focus on public welfare. He was speaking at an event in outer Delhi where he launched 33 projects worth ₹8,941 crore under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Shah accused these parties of using "political jugglery and mobocracy" to defy the people's mandate, referring to the recent protests against the Election Commission.
Political warning
You cannot use political jugglery: Shah
Shah warned the Congress and AAP that they could lose their remaining political ground if they continued to focus on protests instead of governance.
He said, "You cannot use political jugglery and mobocracy to defy....mandate of the people."
He advised these parties to understand people's problems instead.
"If you want to win elections, go among the people to understand their problems. These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything. Implement schemes for people's welfare wherever you have been elected."
Election criticism
EVMs, EC were same during opposition's victories: Shah
Shah also accused the opposition of using the "vote chori" narrative to cover up their defeats.
He pointed out that Congress had been rejected by voters, even before BJP came to power in 2014.
He highlighted the opposition's victories in opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, arguing that the same EVMs and Election Commission were in place when those parties won.
"Whenever you lose, you criticize ECI. When courts rule in your favor, they are good...," Shah said.
Future prediction
BJP will be in power for 30 years: Shah
Shah also predicted that BJP would be in power for 30 years, blaming the opposition's negative politics.
"When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft...I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here....and will die here...I don't need to visit foreign countries every six months. I am saying you won't form government for 30 years," he said, appearing to refer to the foreign trips Rahul Gandhi takes.