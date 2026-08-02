Punjab Congress infighting intensifies over leadership rift
What's the story
Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the residence of suspended former Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur on Friday. After meeting with Jalalpur, Channi questioned the party leadership's decision to suspend senior leaders rather than address their concerns. He said, "This is not a fight for any post or the party presidency. It is about Punjab's issues." His remarks hinted at dissent within Congress and appeared to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Allegations made
Why only I am punished, asks Jalalpur
Jalalpur alleged he was targeted for emphasizing the need to unite the organization.
He said, "I never used any disrespectful words against KC Venugopal or Bhupesh Baghel. Both are respected leaders."
He added, "I only said the Congress graph in Punjab has declined since Raja Warring was reappointed as state president. Why was action taken only against me?"
Defense offered
Warring defends disciplinary action against Jalalpur
Meanwhile, Warring defended the disciplinary action against Jalalpur at a party workers' meeting in Patiala.
He said Jalalpur was suspended earlier for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the party's central leadership.
The day's events also highlighted competing power centers within Punjab Congress, with several senior leaders attending Channi's meeting but skipping Warring's program.
Rising tensions
Assembly elections approaching, internal rift widening
The internal discord in the Punjab Congress intensified as party workers raised slogans against Warring at a function in Samana.
Despite efforts by the Congress high command to resolve differences, the rebellion seems to be gathering momentum.
As Assembly elections approach, this widening divide could hamper the party's chances against the ruling AAP government.