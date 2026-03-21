Punjab minister resigns over harassment allegations in official's suicide case

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned on Saturday after a Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) official allegedly died by suicide. The official, Gagandeep Randhawa, had accused Bhullar of harassment in a video that surfaced online, The Indian Express reported. In the video, Randhawa purportedly claimed he was taking the extreme step out of fear of Bhullar and indicated he wouldn't survive.

Resignation accepted Mann directs chief secretary to conduct inquiry Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought and accepted Bhullar's resignation from the Cabinet. He also directed Chief Secretary K A P Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Bhullar. "The chief minister has zero tolerance for negligence," a spokesperson for Mann said, adding that action has already been taken while the inquiry is underway.

Opposition's stance Congress demands arrest, criminal proceedings against Bhullar Opposition parties have demanded immediate action against Bhullar, with the Congress calling for criminal proceedings and his arrest. They alleged Randhawa was assaulted at Bhullar's residence and couldn't bear the humiliation. However, these allegations are yet to be confirmed. In response, Bhullar called the allegations "completely baseless and false," but said he would resign until a proper investigation is conducted.

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