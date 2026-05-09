ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora after raids

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. The arrest comes after the ED conducted fresh raids as part of a newly registered money laundering investigation. The probe is reportedly linked to fake GST purchases of mobile phones exceeding ₹100 crore, which were allegedly exported to "round-trip" illegal funds from Dubai to India.

Raid details Searches conducted at multiple locations ED teams reached Arora's official residence in Chandigarh's Sector 2 around 7:00am and started search operations shortly after 7:25am. The operation involved nearly 20 vehicles and around three dozen CIA and Special Forces personnel for security. Apart from Chandigarh, searches were also conducted at two locations in Delhi and Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.

Political fallout AAP's Kejriwal slams BJP over arrest The latest ED action has further strained relations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over Arora's arrest, predicting it would backfire politically. He claimed news of the ED raids had reached "every household" in Punjab and alleged that people were unhappy with how the Centre was treating their state.

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Accusations Kejriwal accuses Modi of trying to replicate Aurangzeb's tactics Kejriwal also accused the Centre of targeting Punjab's water rights and trying to take over Punjab University. He drew a parallel with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to politically "capture" Punjab after other regions. The AAP has often termed ED actions in Punjab as a political witch hunt by the BJP government at the Centre.

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