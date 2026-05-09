ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora after raids
What's the story
Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. The arrest comes after the ED conducted fresh raids as part of a newly registered money laundering investigation. The probe is reportedly linked to fake GST purchases of mobile phones exceeding ₹100 crore, which were allegedly exported to "round-trip" illegal funds from Dubai to India.
Raid details
Searches conducted at multiple locations
ED teams reached Arora's official residence in Chandigarh's Sector 2 around 7:00am and started search operations shortly after 7:25am. The operation involved nearly 20 vehicles and around three dozen CIA and Special Forces personnel for security. Apart from Chandigarh, searches were also conducted at two locations in Delhi and Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar.
Political fallout
AAP's Kejriwal slams BJP over arrest
The latest ED action has further strained relations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over Arora's arrest, predicting it would backfire politically. He claimed news of the ED raids had reached "every household" in Punjab and alleged that people were unhappy with how the Centre was treating their state.
Accusations
Kejriwal accuses Modi of trying to replicate Aurangzeb's tactics
Kejriwal also accused the Centre of targeting Punjab's water rights and trying to take over Punjab University. He drew a parallel with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to politically "capture" Punjab after other regions. The AAP has often termed ED actions in Punjab as a political witch hunt by the BJP government at the Centre.
Election impact
ED raids amid political storm in Punjab
The ED's recent actions have intensified in Punjab as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near. Earlier this week, the agency raided builders and real estate firms linked to Aman Arora, president of Punjab AAP. The AAP has repeatedly accused these ED actions of being politically motivated attacks by the BJP government at the Centre.