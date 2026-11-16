AAP turncoats Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan on BJP's Punjab poll committee

The manifesto committee is headed by ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna and includes 12 other members such as Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, and Som Parkash among others.

Notably, three of the AAP defectors, Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh, are part of this committee.

Meanwhile, Jakhar will head the chargesheet committee, which includes 13 members, including former Congress leaders Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu, among others.