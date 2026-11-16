AAP turncoats Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan on BJP's Punjab poll committee
What's the story
Raghav Chadha, who led a group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April, has been appointed to the Punjab BJP's manifesto committee for the 2027 assembly elections. Along with Chadha, five other Rajya Sabha members who left the AAP will also be involved in the BJP's manifesto and chargesheet committees. The committee was formed by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. Sunil Jakhar chairs the separate chargesheet committee.
Committee composition
Other members of manifesto committee
The manifesto committee is headed by ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna and includes 12 other members such as Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, and Som Parkash among others.
Notably, three of the AAP defectors, Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh, are part of this committee.
Meanwhile, Jakhar will head the chargesheet committee, which includes 13 members, including former Congress leaders Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu, among others.
Leadership change
BJP likely to ally with SAD for Punjab polls
Dhillon took over from Jakhar as the state unit chief on May 28.
He had joined the BJP in June 2022 after the AAP's victory in the Punjab assembly elections.
The BJP is reportedly negotiating with Shiromani Akali Dal to revive their alliance for the upcoming assembly elections due in early 2027.
AAP
3 AAP Rajya Sabha members
The AAP currently is left with only three of its 10 Rajya Sabha members, including the party's senior founding leader Sanjay Singh, businessman ND Gupta and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is the only one from Punjab, after seven out of its members exited the party to merge with the BJP.
Chadha, who had been with the AAP since its inception, announced the shock move in April, saying the shift was necessary since "the AAP now is corrupt and compromised."