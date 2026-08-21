Rahul Gandhi stages dharna at police-station with pellet gun victim
What's the story
High drama unfolded in Delhi on Friday as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament Street Police Station, accompanied by Sahil Lochab, a youth who allegedly sustained pellet gun injuries during the July 20 Gen Z protest. The incident took officials by surprise as Gandhi entered the station with Lochab and others. According to reports, he first visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. However, when they refused, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.
FIR
'Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk'
When cops refused to register an FIR, Gandhi staged a sit-in outside the police station.
The party said Gandhi had submitted a written complaint on the 14th and followed up on the 17th of August but his emails and calls were ignored.
The party said they will not leave until an FIR is filed.
"On July 20, the police attacked Sahil....with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk," Gandhi said.
Twitter Post
The FIR will be filed, writes Gandhi
आज साहिल लोचब के साथ, उनके साथ हुई पुलिस बर्बरता के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराने संसद मार्ग के DCP कार्यालय पहुँचा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2026
20 जुलाई को जंतर-मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे साहिल पर पुलिस ने पैलेट गन से हमला किया। छर्रों से बुरी तरह घायल साहिल की एक आँख की रौशनी खतरे में है।
शांतिपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/on2uKkNeUM
Protest allegations
Congress accuses RAF of using pellet guns
The Congress party has alleged that Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel used pellet guns during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.
Last month, Gandhi addressed the media with Lohchab standing by his side.
"The government has been denying that pellets were fired. But here is the proof," Gandhi said, lifting Lohchab's t-shirt to show multiple pellet wounds on his face, arm and upper body.
Police
Delhi Police have repeatedly denied using pellet guns
The Delhi Police have repeatedly denied using pellet guns.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court denying the use of excessive force against student protesters during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march.
However, medical reports of injured protesters have cast doubt on the police's claim of not using pellet guns.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has yet to comment on the matter.
Evidence scrutiny
Investigation raises questions about police's claim
The protest turned violent as hundreds of students tried to march toward Parliament, demanding the resignation of the then Education Minister over exam paper leaks.
Pradhan resigned as Education Minister days later.
The Supreme Court has formed a five-member High-Powered Inquiry Committee (HPIC) to probe allegations of excessive use of force by police and paramilitary forces, as well as alleged violence by protesters.