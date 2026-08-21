Rahul Gandhi stages dharna at police-station with pellet gun victim 

When cops refused to register an FIR, Gandhi staged a sit-in outside the police station.

The party said Gandhi had submitted a written complaint on the 14th and followed up on the 17th of August but his emails and calls were ignored.

The party said they will not leave until an FIR is filed.

"On July 20, the police attacked Sahil....with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk," Gandhi said.