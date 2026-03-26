Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala trip after mother Sonia hospitalized

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday morning to meet his mother, Sonia Gandhi . The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson was admitted to the hospital after suffering respiratory problems on Tuesday night. Due to this, Rahul canceled his scheduled visit to Kerala ahead of the polls. He addressed a virtual rally in Kozhikode instead.

Family priority Rahul explains absence from rally In his virtual address, Rahul explained his absence from the rally due to his mother's hospitalization. "I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come," he said. "Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said.

Medical update Sonia stable, under observation A hospital official confirmed that Sonia is stable and under observation. She was being administered antibiotics. "Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10:22pm. She is stable," the official said. Further investigations are being conducted for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, he added.

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