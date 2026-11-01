Rahul Gandhi blames BJP for shutting CP shops during rally
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shutting down shops in Delhi's Connaught Place during the "Chalo Delhi" rally. The rally, organized by the INDIA bloc, was held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Gandhi alleged that these closures hurt local businesses despite his appeal to rally attendees to shop at local markets.
Support local
Shops closed in Connaught Place, says Gandhi
In a video message on X, Gandhi had earlier appealed to people visiting Delhi for the rally to support small businesses during the festive season.
He said, "Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season."
However, he claimed that participants found shops closed when they arrived at Connaught Place.
Economic impact
Traders' associations raise concerns over economic impact
Traders' associations had earlier expressed concerns over the economic impact of the rally.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had demanded rescheduling the rally to after Diwali, citing potential traffic congestion due to an estimated 10 lakh participants and 15,000-20,000 vehicles.
The Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association had also sought postponement till after November 10, saying the period from Dhanteras to Diwali accounts for around ₹25,000 crore in turnover.
Rally participation
Thousands of supporters, opposition leaders join rally
Despite the concerns, thousands of supporters and senior opposition leaders participated in the rally.
Prominent leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among those who joined the protest.
The INDIA bloc is protesting against alleged electoral roll irregularities and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over large-scale voter omissions.