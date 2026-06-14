'Obedient servant, complies with US orders': Rahul Gandhi slams PM
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the United States's recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz. The criticism comes after three Indian sailors were killed in US attacks on merchant vessels off Oman's coast. "But our compromised PM? Silent. He listens like an obedient servant and complies with the orders," Gandhi wrote on X, referring to PM Modi's lack of response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warning.
Warning issued
What did Rubio say?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had warned anyone against violating the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. "All commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces," the warning said, adding that no violation "will not be tolerated." This came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a protest with Rubio over the deaths of Indian nationals in US attacks.
Accusations made
'Compromised PM will not defend India's dignity'
Gandhi accused PM Modi of compromising India's honor by not standing up to the US. He said a "compromised PM" will not defend the nation's dignity as he is beholden to those who insult the country. The Congress leader's remarks were echoed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who slammed PM Modi for his silence on this issue.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi
अमेरिकी हमलों में तीन भारतीय नाविकों की हत्या के चंद दिन बाद - न अफ़सोस, न माफ़ी। उल्टा, अमेरिका ने आदेश देना जारी रखा है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2026
उनके शब्द पढ़िए: “अमेरिकी सेना के आदेश तुरंत मानें।” कोई उल्लंघन “बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।”
एक आज़ाद देश इस तरह की भाषा कभी नहीं सहेगा। लेकिन हमारे…
Criticism voiced
Kharge accuses PM Modi of belittling India's global standing
Kharge said, "Three days have passed since this tragic incident. Yet, there has been no public statement at all or even a condolence message from PM @narendramodi." He alleged that PM Modi has belittled India's global standing and sovereignty. "Even as the mortal remains of Indian seafarers killed in Oman by American action arrive in India...I join the nation in mourning the loss of the three Indian seafarers," Kharge added.
Additional criticism
Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi government
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Modi government over this issue. She said, "The Modi government's silence following the killing of three Indian sailors in a US attack is shameful." She added that instead of expressing regret or apologizing for these killings, the US is resorting to threats and commands.