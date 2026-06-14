'Obedient servant, complies with US orders': Rahul Gandhi slams PM

Criticism voiced

Kharge accuses PM Modi of belittling India's global standing

Kharge said, "Three days have passed since this tragic incident. Yet, there has been no public statement at all or even a condolence message from PM @narendramodi." He alleged that PM Modi has belittled India's global standing and sovereignty. "Even as the mortal remains of Indian seafarers killed in Oman by American action arrive in India...I join the nation in mourning the loss of the three Indian seafarers," Kharge added.