Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid NEET protests

Gandhi accused the government of using its machinery against the protesting students.

He urged the protesters to stay strong in their agitation, saying, "This is the system that is attacking them... No amount of strength from the entire Indian government...can move you from there."

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing their concerns directly.

He said the PM "needs to understand that this is not about suggestions; the demand is for Dharmendra Pradhan's removal."