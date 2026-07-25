Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid NEET protests
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demand comes amid ongoing protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities in entrance examinations. Gandhi met with protesting students and reiterated their demand for Pradhan's removal from the government altogether at a press conference.
Protest response
Gandhi accuses government of using machinery against students
Gandhi accused the government of using its machinery against the protesting students.
He urged the protesters to stay strong in their agitation, saying, "This is the system that is attacking them... No amount of strength from the entire Indian government...can move you from there."
He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing their concerns directly.
He said the PM "needs to understand that this is not about suggestions; the demand is for Dharmendra Pradhan's removal."
Apology demand
PM Modi must apologize to students: Congress leader
Gandhi demanded an apology from PM Modi for the treatment meted out to students. He said, "The main person in charge must apologize to these students, as they have been beaten, attacked, and disrespected."
The Congress leader also rejected any idea of reshuffling Pradhan to another ministry as a solution.
He called Pradhan "a symbol of corruption" and accused him of damaging students' futures.
Ongoing protest
Cockroach Janta Party continues protest, demands Pradhan's resignation
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protests, has also demanded Pradhan's resignation.
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike but said their protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.
Dipke stressed that any negotiations with the Centre would have to be held at a neutral venue and reiterated that Pradhan's resignation was non-negotiable.