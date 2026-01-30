'Rahul...a leader with clear political stand': Tharoor rejects rift speculation 

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the party, putting to rest rumors of him quitting. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tharoor said, "I am in the Congress and I am not going anywhere. I will be part of the Kerala campaign and work for the UDF's victory. I will be in the forefront leading the Congress in the upcoming...elections." He also praised Rahul Gandhi as a leader with a clear political stand who opposes communalism.

Position clarification My views on development matters sometimes differ from party's stand Tharoor clarified that while he respects the party's position, he sometimes expresses his personal views on development matters. He said, "I do not express any other opinion on matters where the party has a stand. In some situations, I express my personal opinion." The senior Congress leader also said his focus is on national issues rather than internal politics, asserting no one can oppose the party's official stand.

Loyalty questioned Why is my loyalty being questioned, asks Tharoor Tharoor also questioned why his loyalty was repeatedly scrutinized, asking why such a question was being asked only to him. "What is the need to say that I will remain in the Congress? Why is such a question being asked only to me?" His remarks came after he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi. The meeting lasted over an hour and 45 minutes and was seen as an effort to smoothen ties ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly polls.

Advertisement