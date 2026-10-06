Rahul tries to enter Akashvani Bhawan during INDIA bloc march
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders on Tuesday staged a protest march toward the Election Commission of India's (ECI) headquarters during which they were briefly detained. The protest was organized by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter roll cleanup exercise. The demonstration started from Parliament's Makar Dwar and headed toward Nirvachan Sadan, during which the demonstrators tried to enter Akashvani Bhawan.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi climbs police barrier
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi waves the Tricolour as he climbs atop a police barrier during INDIA bloc MPs' protest against the Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/vOETGpjXFH— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Protest details
Rahul Gandhi stopped by police barricades
Rahul was stopped by police barricades but climbed one to wave a national flag. He later sat on a dharna when denied entry to Nirvachan Sadan.
Other leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also detained during the protest.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the gates of the Akashvani Bhawan in an attempt to reach the office of the ECI.
The INDIA bloc has been strategizing against Kumar since their last meeting, along with support from the Cockroach Janta Party.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi, others try to reach Election Commission office
BREAKING! High Drama As Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi Face Police Action During March To Election Commission#rahulgandhi #priyankagandhi #eci #cec #gyaneshkumar #live https://t.co/kUUyhGffKm— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Planned actions
Congress's plan to keep the issue alive
Reports indicate the Congress has a roadmap to keep the issue alive till the Winter Session of Parliament.
The party plans to launch a "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" campaign from October 10-20 with rallies and leaflets at block levels.
Public meetings will be held from October 25-November 25 at booth levels across India.
A massive rally is planned for November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, followed by six marches around Delhi on November 25-26 under "Chalo Delhi."
Future plans
Opposition awaits Supreme Court's decision on ECI case
The Congress intends to raise the issue in Parliament's Winter Session and move an impeachment motion against Kumar.
The opposition is also closely watching a Supreme Court case involving the ECI, where notices have been issued to Kumar and the commission.
The court observed that non-unanimous decisions could be stayed but declined immediate action against Kumar, stating newspaper reports aren't always accurate.