Rahul tries to enter Akashvani Bhawan during INDIA bloc march

Rahul was stopped by police barricades but climbed one to wave a national flag. He later sat on a dharna when denied entry to Nirvachan Sadan.

Other leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also detained during the protest.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the gates of the Akashvani Bhawan in an attempt to reach the office of the ECI.

The INDIA bloc has been strategizing against Kumar since their last meeting, along with support from the Cockroach Janta Party.