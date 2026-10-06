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Home / News / Politics News / Rahul tries to enter Akashvani Bhawan during INDIA bloc march
Rahul tries to enter Akashvani Bhawan during INDIA bloc march
INDIA bloc's protest march in Delhi

Rahul tries to enter Akashvani Bhawan during INDIA bloc march

By Snehil Singh
Oct 06, 2026
12:52 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders on Tuesday staged a protest march toward the Election Commission of India's (ECI) headquarters during which they were briefly detained. The protest was organized by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter roll cleanup exercise. The demonstration started from Parliament's Makar Dwar and headed toward Nirvachan Sadan, during which the demonstrators tried to enter Akashvani Bhawan.

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Rahul Gandhi climbs police barrier

Protest details

Rahul Gandhi stopped by police barricades

Rahul was stopped by police barricades but climbed one to wave a national flag. He later sat on a dharna when denied entry to Nirvachan Sadan.

Other leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also detained during the protest.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the gates of the Akashvani Bhawan in an attempt to reach the office of the ECI.

The INDIA bloc has been strategizing against Kumar since their last meeting, along with support from the Cockroach Janta Party.

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Rahul Gandhi, others try to reach Election Commission office

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Planned actions

Congress's plan to keep the issue alive

Reports indicate the Congress has a roadmap to keep the issue alive till the Winter Session of Parliament.

The party plans to launch a "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" campaign from October 10-20 with rallies and leaflets at block levels.

Public meetings will be held from October 25-November 25 at booth levels across India.

A massive rally is planned for November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, followed by six marches around Delhi on November 25-26 under "Chalo Delhi."

Future plans

Opposition awaits Supreme Court's decision on ECI case

The Congress intends to raise the issue in Parliament's Winter Session and move an impeachment motion against Kumar.

The opposition is also closely watching a Supreme Court case involving the ECI, where notices have been issued to Kumar and the commission.

The court observed that non-unanimous decisions could be stayed but declined immediate action against Kumar, stating newspaper reports aren't always accurate.

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