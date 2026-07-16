Rahul Gandhi now targets Uttarakhand government over UKSSSC exam irregularities 

Referring to irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment exams, he said positions like patwari or lekhpal are now secured not through merit.

"In the UKSSSC exam here, a "system" has taken root, where positions like patwari, lekhpal, or any other aren't given based on merit, but on rates fixed by criminals."

He said despite the introduction of anti-cheating laws, these leaks continue unabated.