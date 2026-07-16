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Home / News / Politics News / Rahul Gandhi now targets Uttarakhand government over UKSSSC exam irregularities 
Rahul Gandhi now targets Uttarakhand government over UKSSSC exam irregularities 
Gandhi will visit Dehradun on July 17

Rahul Gandhi now targets Uttarakhand government over UKSSSC exam irregularities 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 16, 2026
01:55 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of failing to prevent exam paper leaks in Uttarakhand, ahead of his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign event in Dehradun on July 17. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about issues faced by students, especially related to examination irregularities and mental stress. He said he was coming to Dehradun on 17 July "because the land of the gods has been turned into the epicenter of paper leaks."

Allegations made

Gandhi's allegations about Uttarakhand

Referring to irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment exams, he said positions like patwari or lekhpal are now secured not through merit.

"In the UKSSSC exam here, a "system" has taken root, where positions like patwari, lekhpal, or any other aren't given based on merit, but on rates fixed by criminals."

He said despite the introduction of anti-cheating laws, these leaks continue unabated.

Theft of future

'This isn't a leak, it's theft'

Gandhi said exam leaks are stealing the future of young people who prepare for years for competitive examinations.

He said a student spends years preparing, fills out forms, pays fees, and travels to distant centers only to have their positions "bought" by others.

"This isn't a leak, it's theft. Of that young person's right, their livelihood, their future," he added.

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Campaign details

Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign

The "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign was launched by the Indian National Congress in June 2026.

The movement started in Kota, Rajasthan, and seeks to amplify student grievances about exam paper leaks, high coaching fees, mental stress, and unemployment.

Gandhi has urged students to come to the campaign on July 17.

"Let's turn the 'Echo of Students' into a battle cry. We won't let the future be auctioned off. We won't let dreams be leaked," he said.

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