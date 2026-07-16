Rahul Gandhi now targets Uttarakhand government over UKSSSC exam irregularities
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of failing to prevent exam paper leaks in Uttarakhand, ahead of his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign event in Dehradun on July 17. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about issues faced by students, especially related to examination irregularities and mental stress. He said he was coming to Dehradun on 17 July "because the land of the gods has been turned into the epicenter of paper leaks."
Allegations made
Gandhi's allegations about Uttarakhand
Referring to irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment exams, he said positions like patwari or lekhpal are now secured not through merit.
"In the UKSSSC exam here, a "system" has taken root, where positions like patwari, lekhpal, or any other aren't given based on merit, but on rates fixed by criminals."
He said despite the introduction of anti-cheating laws, these leaks continue unabated.
Theft of future
'This isn't a leak, it's theft'
Gandhi said exam leaks are stealing the future of young people who prepare for years for competitive examinations.
He said a student spends years preparing, fills out forms, pays fees, and travels to distant centers only to have their positions "bought" by others.
"This isn't a leak, it's theft. Of that young person's right, their livelihood, their future," he added.
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17 जुलाई को देहरादून आ रहा हूँ। पर उत्तराखंड ही क्यों? क्योंकि देवभूमि को पेपर लीक का epicentre बना दिया गया है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2026
UKSSSC परीक्षा में यहाँ एक “सिस्टम” बैठ गया है, जहाँ पटवारी, लेखपाल, या कोई और पद क़ाबिलियत से नहीं, अपराधियों के तय किए रेट से मिलता है।
सरकार ने सख़्त नकल-विरोधी… pic.twitter.com/NJ3mV0NFj4
Campaign details
Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign
The "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign was launched by the Indian National Congress in June 2026.
The movement started in Kota, Rajasthan, and seeks to amplify student grievances about exam paper leaks, high coaching fees, mental stress, and unemployment.
Gandhi has urged students to come to the campaign on July 17.
"Let's turn the 'Echo of Students' into a battle cry. We won't let the future be auctioned off. We won't let dreams be leaked," he said.