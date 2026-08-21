RAF personnel deployed as Rahul Gandhi stages dharna
What's the story
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in and around the Parliament Street police station, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a dharna, demanding the filing of an FIR over alleged pellet gun use against student protesters. Accompanied by Sahil Lochab, a youth who claims to have sustained pellet-gun injuries, Gandhi has said they will not leave until an FIR is registered. Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jairam Ramesh, have reached the area.
Allegations
Injured protesters' accounts raise doubts
Speaking to the media, Gandhi said the AIIMS report clearly showed that there were more than 200 shells inside his body and three in his eye.
"He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched. Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is just one question: someone must have done it."
Government criticism
'SHO told me that they won't take up the case'
He said that since a crime has happened, they are demanding that an FIR be registered but cops told them that they have received an "order from the top and they cannot file an FIR."
Lochav's lawyer also confirmed Gandhi's charge, saying the moment the cops read the complaint, they gave it back.
"SHO spoke to me personally on phone and he told me that they won't take up the case and as they have received order from above."
Twitter Post
Lawyer claims they went to police station on August 14
#WATCH | Delhi: At Parliament Street Police Station, pellet gun shelling victim Sahil Lochav's lawyer says, "On 14th August we went to the Police Station in Connaught Place. They said that all Jantar Mantar cases have come to Parliament Street Police Station. We came here. They… pic.twitter.com/Z6Mm7vGb1F— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Student
'Vision in my eye is still not clear'
Lochav said he was admitted to Lady Hardinge after he was fired with pellet guns. From there, he was referred to AIIMS.
"I underwent surgery....But the vision in my eye is still not clear. On 14th August, I wrote a 7-page complaint and gave to my lawyer...But the FIR has not been registered," he said.
However, Delhi Police stated the victim's complaint was accepted and pointed out that the Crime Branch was already probing all cases registered on July 20.
Protest escalation
NEET-UG paper leak protests ended with Dharmendra Pradhan resigning
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had organized the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.
The protests, in response to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, had turned violent as hundreds of students tried to march toward Parliament, demanding the resignation of the then Education Minister over exam paper leaks.
Pradhan resigned as Education Minister days later.