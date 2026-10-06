Rahul, Priyanka detained as cops remove MPs from Akashvani Bhawan 

Police also forcibly removed other leaders, including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja, Warring, and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the All India Radio (AIR) premises were cleared of all protesting MPs.

They were all released after the brief detention.

The Delhi Police said no application seeking permission for the proposed march was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District.

Consequently, no permission was granted for the march.