Rahul Gandhi raises 5 questions for Modi over US trade

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised five questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent India-US trade deal. He claimed that the agreement could "betray" Indian farmers and compromise agricultural sovereignty. The questions pertain to issues like genetically modified crops, removal of non-trade barriers, and potential impacts on American agricultural imports.

Trade deal scrutiny Congress leader seeks clarification on potential impacts of trade deal Gandhi's first question asked if importing Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG) would make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry. He also questioned the impact of GM soybean oil imports on Indian farmers. The Congress leader sought clarification on what "additional products" would be included in future trade deals and what removing "non-trade barriers" would entail for India's stance on GM crops.

Future concerns 'Long-term agricultural independence at stake' Gandhi also asked how India would prevent the trade deal from expanding to more crops in the future. He demanded clear answers from PM Modi, stressing that this issue isn't just about today but also India's long-term agricultural independence. The recent India-US interim trade agreement has drawn criticism from Congress and other opposition parties who have alleged that it favors US interests at the expense of Indian farmers and domestic markets.

Advertisement

Accusations made BJP counters Gandhi's accusations In the Lok Sabha, Gandhi accused the government of "selling Bharat Mata" through this trade deal. He called it a "wholesale surrender" that compromises India's energy security and farmers' interests. The BJP has countered these accusations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation and misleading farmers and fishermen with "lies" and trying to create an "illusion."

Advertisement