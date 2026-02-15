Rahul Gandhi raises 5 questions for Modi over US trade
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised five questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent India-US trade deal. He claimed that the agreement could "betray" Indian farmers and compromise agricultural sovereignty. The questions pertain to issues like genetically modified crops, removal of non-trade barriers, and potential impacts on American agricultural imports.
Trade deal scrutiny
Congress leader seeks clarification on potential impacts of trade deal
Gandhi's first question asked if importing Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG) would make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry. He also questioned the impact of GM soybean oil imports on Indian farmers. The Congress leader sought clarification on what "additional products" would be included in future trade deals and what removing "non-trade barriers" would entail for India's stance on GM crops.
Future concerns
'Long-term agricultural independence at stake'
Gandhi also asked how India would prevent the trade deal from expanding to more crops in the future. He demanded clear answers from PM Modi, stressing that this issue isn't just about today but also India's long-term agricultural independence. The recent India-US interim trade agreement has drawn criticism from Congress and other opposition parties who have alleged that it favors US interests at the expense of Indian farmers and domestic markets.
Accusations made
BJP counters Gandhi's accusations
In the Lok Sabha, Gandhi accused the government of "selling Bharat Mata" through this trade deal. He called it a "wholesale surrender" that compromises India's energy security and farmers' interests. The BJP has countered these accusations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation and misleading farmers and fishermen with "lies" and trying to create an "illusion."
Nationwide movement
Gandhi meets farm union leaders
Meanwhile, Gandhi has met farm union leaders in Parliament House to discuss a nationwide movement against the trade deal. He stressed the need to protect farmers' livelihoods and oppose any compromises on agricultural sovereignty. The India-US interim trade agreement aims to reduce tariffs on Indian goods while increasing purchases of American goods, but has been criticized for its potential impact on domestic markets and agriculture.