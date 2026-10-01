Who ordered TCS to make Form 6 changes? Rahul Gandhi 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the additional Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related declaration from Form 6 in states where the electoral roll revision exercise is complete.

This means new applicants in these states will only submit the regular statutory Form 6 for voter enrollment.

In states and Union Territories still undergoing SIR, this additional declaration remains on the ECINET portal. New applicants there must link themselves or their parents or grandparents to earlier SIR-prepared electoral rolls.