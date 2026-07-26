Rahul Gandhi questions 'barbaric assault' in Jantar Mantar protest
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking accountability for the "barbaric assault" on students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. In his letter, Gandhi highlighted that the students were peacefully protesting for a "fair and accountable education system" but were met with brute force instead of being heard by the government. He alleged that security forces used indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas, injuring hundreds during the crackdown.
Allegations detailed
Women students allegedly assaulted by policemen
Gandhi's letter also mentioned reports of women students being assaulted by policemen, with deliberate targeting of their private parts.
He specifically highlighted the use of pellet guns as the "most shocking part" of the alleged crackdown.
The Congress leader referred to media and social media reports that several people suffered grievous injuries, including a journalist.
Questions posed
Gandhi asks Shah 2 key questions
In his letter, Gandhi asked Shah two key questions.
First, he wanted to know if the Home Minister approved the use of lethal force against students and, if not, who did.
Second, he sought clarification on the identity and authorization of individuals seen in plain clothes allegedly beating students with lathis.
The letter comes amid a political row over police action during student protests in Delhi.
Accountability demanded
Gandhi sat in protest outside Modi's residence
Gandhi had earlier held Shah responsible for the alleged violence against protesters.
He claimed that Shah "authorized the shooting of our students" and the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns.
The Congress leader also sat in a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in solidarity with the students but was detained by Delhi Police.
Legislative response
Union Cabinet clears amendments to anti-paper leak law
In response to the protests, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The amendments are aimed at strengthening the anti-paper leak law amid nationwide unrest over issues like the NEET-UG row.
According to sources cited by The Times of India, a Bill for the proposed amendment is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, July 27.