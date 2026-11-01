Gyanesh Kumar will be jailed, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of taking over India's institutions. He said this control denies farmers, laborers, and youth their rights.

"Because of this, farmers, laborers, and youth do not get their rights," he said.

The rally was attended by other leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.