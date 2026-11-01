Gyanesh Kumar will be jailed, says Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged, calling them "illegal." Speaking at an opposition rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, he said Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, will be removed and jailed for his role in this alleged fraud. "Votes were stolen through EVMs and by tampering with the voter list," Gandhi claimed.
Institutional control
RSS has taken over India's institutions, claims Gandhi
Gandhi also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of taking over India's institutions. He said this control denies farmers, laborers, and youth their rights.
"Because of this, farmers, laborers, and youth do not get their rights," he said.
The rally was attended by other leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Vote theft
Kharge calls for PM Modi's ouster
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke at the rally, accusing BJP-led governments of "vote theft."
He called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ouster, saying, "Only if Modi goes will democracy survive."
The rally was part of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Counter allegations
BJP hits back at Gandhi
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi of losing faith in democratic institutions.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also defended the SIR exercise, calling it a constitutional effort to strengthen democracy. He said large-scale migration and urbanization have made electoral roll revision necessary.
Roll revision
BJP's nationwide campaign to counter Congress's 'anarchy'
Shekhawat said around 13 crore entries were removed from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.
He stressed that credible elections depend on reliable electoral rolls.
"An election is important, and winning an election is also important, but the sanctity of the electoral process is equally important," he said.
The BJP's nationwide campaign aims to counter what it calls "anarchy being spread by the Congress."