'Meet protesting students': Rahul Gandhi writes to Hemant Soren 

Gandhi reiterated the importance of peaceful protests, calling it "one of the central pillars" of democracy.

He said the Congress party supports students protesting against paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

He continued, "It is also our belief that...Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago."