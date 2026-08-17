'Meet protesting students': Rahul Gandhi writes to Hemant Soren
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. The students have been protesting against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations for 24 days. In his letter dated August 14, Gandhi acknowledged that the protests have been peaceful and their demands legitimate.
Protest significance
Congress supports students protesting against paper leaks: Gandhi
Gandhi reiterated the importance of peaceful protests, calling it "one of the central pillars" of democracy.
He said the Congress party supports students protesting against paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.
He continued, "It is also our belief that...Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago."
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Read letter here
LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the student protests in Ranchi, suggesting he personally meet the protesting students to "reinforce" Jharkhand govt's commitment to resolve their concerns. pic.twitter.com/oHfARkUqCs— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
RSS
'We owe them our solidarity'
The MP also appreciated Soren's efforts to initiate dialogue with students through a committee but noted that some students are still on an indefinite hunger strike.
"The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," he wrote.
Ongoing negotiations
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato speaks ahead of fresh talks
Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato expressed hope ahead of fresh talks with the state government.
He said if the government doesn't meet their expectations, "the struggle will continue."
"We want an education system to emerge--a system that for generations to come, for those currently in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade, or in school, or in +2, when those students face competitive exams, they shouldn't have to face such struggles," he said.