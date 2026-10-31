Rahul Gandhi invites Delhi march to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited people to join a march in Delhi on Sunday, ahead of a major rally by the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at Ramlila Maidan. The march will start from Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at noon and end at Ramlila Maidan via Ajmeri Gate. However, Delhi Police sources told news agency ANI that no permission had been sought for this proposed march.
Police statement
MP, political leaders can travel in personal vehicles: Police
In response to Gandhi's call for the march, Delhi Police sources told ANI that they had not received any application seeking permission for a march from Connaught Place.
They said Members of Parliament and political leaders are free to travel in their personal vehicles to the Constitution Club or any other location.
The sources also mentioned that Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a protest site.
Security measures
Section 144 imposed in New Delhi
The police said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits assemblies and gatherings, is currently in force across New Delhi. This includes areas near the Election Commission.
Elaborate security arrangements are being made at Ramlila Maidan for Sunday's rally, with personnel from multiple Delhi Police districts and paramilitary forces deployed.
Impeachment discussion
INDIA bloc to hold public program on Saturday
Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to hold a public program on Saturday at 3:30pm at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
The program will discuss the proposed impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
It was postponed from Friday due to rain in Delhi. Announcing the decision, Gandhi said they decided to reschedule it for senior members' comfort.
Rally attendance
Amit Shah is trying to stop people from reaching Delhi
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rahul said they decided to postpone the public impeachment program due to rain. He also urged everyone to join the November 1 march at Ramlila Maidan.
"All the opposition, everybody who wants to come: political, non-political, social, service people, civil society people, journalists."
The Raebareli MP further accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to stop people from reaching Delhi for the rally.