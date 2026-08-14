'China stopped Army patrols in Arunachal': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that China has stopped the Indian Army from patrolling in several places in Arunachal Pradesh. He called the situation "extremely alarming" and slammed the government for not addressing it. "But even more alarming is the silence emanating from Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, and Narendra Modi ji," he wrote on X.
Criticism voiced
PM Modi's earlier statement after Galwan clash
Gandhi accused the government of prioritizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image over national security, citing the PM's earlier statement after the Galwan clash that China hadn't taken "even an inch of our land."
"The country still remembers that statement by the Prime Minister after Galwan...Even today, the same operation to save his image continues - and a Prime Minister who prioritizes his fake image over the country's security is extremely dangerous for the nation," he added.
National security
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demands answers
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also raised concerns over reports of China's expansion in Arunachal Pradesh.
"After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation," Kharge said.
He asked if the Chinese army has expanded its presence near Taksing and if India has lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated patrolling point.
He said this issue demanded immediate answers from the Modi government.
Territorial integrity
'Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India'
This week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an "inalienable and integral part of India" after China objected to New Delhi's renaming of places in the state.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Let me reiterate this once again that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact that is self-evident."
Reports
Chinese troops blocking Indian access to key points along LAC
Reports had earlier emerged that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was allegedly denying Indian forces access to important patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing area.
The allegations were made by a fact-finding committee (FFC) of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), a regional political party, which visited Taksing on July 10.
According to The Arunachal Times, the four-member PPA's FFC found that PLA troops were blocking Indian access to patrolling points and consolidating "incremental intrusions."
Report
PLA blocking Indian access to patrolling points: Reports
"The FFC described this as a clear illustration of how incremental Chinese intrusions are being consolidated on the ground," The Arunachal Times report said.
The Times of India also quoted the PPA as describing these intrusions as "inexplicable yet irrefutable," adding that the intrusion followed a "well-calculated, gradual and persistent" pattern refined over several years.
Camp
Government sources reject claims of Chinese encroachment
In June, Nah Welfare Society, a local community-based organization, alleged PLA had set up camps inside Indian territory.
The Indian Army refuted these claims as "incorrect and without any basis."
Amid rising tension over these allegations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met to discuss the matter.
Per India Today, government sources dismissed social media claims of "slow encroachment" by China in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting readiness of Indian forces to monitor and check Chinese activities.