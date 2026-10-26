5 cars in Rahul Gandhi's convoy collide; leader unhurt
What's the story
A major accident involving five vehicles of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy and an ambulance took place on the Purvanchal Expressway near the 91-kilometer milestone. According to CNN-News18, the mishap left several people injured, including Congress workers and those associated with security arrangements. However, Gandhi himself remained unscathed in the incident.
Legal proceedings
Accident on way to court for defamation case verdict
The accident occurred when Gandhi was on his way to Sultanpur, where a special MP-MLA court will deliver its verdict in a defamation case against him.
The case pertains to alleged remarks made by Gandhi against then Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah during a 2018 rally in Bengaluru.
Local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the defamation complaint on August 4, 2018.
Airport reception
Gandhi arrives in Lucknow
Gandhi had landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Monday morning.
He was received by hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders at the airport.
Notably, Gandhi did not address reporters before proceeding to Sultanpur for his court appearance.
In 2023, Gandhi appeared before the court and secured bail.