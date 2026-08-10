Rahul Gandhi rejects debate, demands Amit Shah explain police action
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rejected the government's offer for a discussion on student issues. He demanded clarity on who authorized the alleged police action against students protesting in Delhi on June 20. "The question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament," he said, demanding transparency from Shah.
Accountability demand
If Shah ordered it, he is guilty: Gandhi
Gandhi further said if Shah ordered the police action, he should be held guilty. Otherwise, if he was unaware of it, it shows incompetence.
"If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent," Gandhi said.
He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident and raised allegations of theft from Ram Mandir by people close to Modi.
Repeated demands
Rijiju says government ready for detailed discussion
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the party's demands, asking Shah to explain why pellet guns and tear gas were used on students.
He too called for an apology from Modi over these issues.
Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on student-related issues and that Shah would respond to points raised by the Opposition.
Ongoing deadlock
Opposition rejects government's proposal
However, the Opposition has rejected this proposal, insisting Shah must first clarify whether he authorized the alleged firing.
The dispute has led to disruptions in both Houses of Parliament since July 20.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for a comprehensive statement from Shah on police actions in Delhi.
Legislative uncertainty
Congress issues whip to MPs for Parliament proceedings
With just four days left in the Monsoon Session, the ongoing deadlock has delayed important legislative discussions on women's reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament, citing "very important" issues scheduled for discussion on August 10-12.