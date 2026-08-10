Rahul Gandhi rejects debate, demands Amit Shah explain police action

Gandhi further said if Shah ordered the police action, he should be held guilty. Otherwise, if he was unaware of it, it shows incompetence.

"If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent," Gandhi said.

He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident and raised allegations of theft from Ram Mandir by people close to Modi.