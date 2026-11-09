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Home / News / Politics News / Rahul Gandhi expected to visit violence-hit Manipur on November 26
Rahul Gandhi expected to visit violence-hit Manipur on November 26
Gandhi will meet families affected by ethnic violence

Rahul Gandhi expected to visit violence-hit Manipur on November 26

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 09, 2026
04:25 pm
What's the story

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur on November 26, sources told India Today. He is expected to meet families affected by ethnic violence and those who lost relatives in the conflict. During his one-day visit, he will first go to Imphal and then Kuki-dominated Churachandpur. He is also likely to meet local Congress leaders as part of his trip.

Violence aftermath

Violence broke out in May 2023

The proposed visit comes over three years after ethnic violence first erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

At least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing, according to data till August 31, 2026.

Government data released in April revealed over 58,000 people were displaced due to the violence. Nearly 7,900 houses were destroyed while over 2,600 were partially damaged.

Displacement and destruction

Gandhi had first visited Manipur in June 2023 

Gandhi had first visited Manipur in June 2023 to meet displaced families and civil society representatives.

He visited relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Moirang.

"In my 19 years of political life, I have never experienced what I experienced in Manipur. It is as if one person has been torn into two pieces...The violence, rape and killing just continues. So, it is important that the violence (in Manipur) is stopped immediately," he said then.

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