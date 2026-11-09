Rahul Gandhi expected to visit violence-hit Manipur on November 26
What's the story
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur on November 26, sources told India Today. He is expected to meet families affected by ethnic violence and those who lost relatives in the conflict. During his one-day visit, he will first go to Imphal and then Kuki-dominated Churachandpur. He is also likely to meet local Congress leaders as part of his trip.
Violence aftermath
Violence broke out in May 2023
The proposed visit comes over three years after ethnic violence first erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
At least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing, according to data till August 31, 2026.
Government data released in April revealed over 58,000 people were displaced due to the violence. Nearly 7,900 houses were destroyed while over 2,600 were partially damaged.
Displacement and destruction
Gandhi had first visited Manipur in June 2023
Gandhi had first visited Manipur in June 2023 to meet displaced families and civil society representatives.
He visited relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Moirang.
"In my 19 years of political life, I have never experienced what I experienced in Manipur. It is as if one person has been torn into two pieces...The violence, rape and killing just continues. So, it is important that the violence (in Manipur) is stopped immediately," he said then.