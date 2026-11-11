Rahul Gandhi to visit Columbia, Chicago universities next week
What's the story
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, will be visiting the United States next week, where he will attend two fireside chats at Columbia University and the University of Chicago. The first chat at Columbia University on November 17 will center around global student movements and their impact on world politics.
Academic focus
Gandhi's discussion on international affairs in Chicago
The second fireside chat will be held at the University of Chicago on November 18, where Gandhi will discuss international affairs and geopolitics with Professor Robert Pape, an expert on geopolitics.
"He (Pape) has a very unique view on the Middle East, Iran war...So the second conversation would be more on geopolitics and global affairs," Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda told PTI.
Pitroda emphasized that these sessions are meant to reach beyond the university walls and spark global conversations.
Global dialogue
Information has no borders
He said, "People have huge interest in listening to Rahul Gandhi on these issues globally."
Regarding the BJP's repeated criticism of Gandhi for allegedly defaming India during his overseas visits, Pitroda said domestic issues could also be discussed internationally.
"I think we need to be aware....that in this world where all 8 billion people are connected, there is nothing local. Local events are global and global events become local. So you can't shield information. Information has no borders," he said.
Past engagements
Gandhi's previous international engagements and BJP's criticism
He also defended Gandhi's international engagements, saying India needed to remain connected with the world.
"Indian democracy is a larger global public good and it is our moral responsibility to remain connected with the world. Somebody has to do it. It's a responsibility," he said.
He has also spoken at Princeton and Berkeley in the past.