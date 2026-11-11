Rahul Gandhi to visit Columbia, Chicago universities next week

The second fireside chat will be held at the University of Chicago on November 18, where Gandhi will discuss international affairs and geopolitics with Professor Robert Pape, an expert on geopolitics.

"He (Pape) has a very unique view on the Middle East, Iran war...So the second conversation would be more on geopolitics and global affairs," Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda told PTI.

Pitroda emphasized that these sessions are meant to reach beyond the university walls and spark global conversations.