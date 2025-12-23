Rahul Gandhi says 'institutions under assault' in Berlin; BJP responds

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has said that India's institutional framework is under a full-scale assault. He alleged that institutions have been weaponized to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . Gandhi made these remarks while speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin , vowing to create a "system of opposition resistance" to counter it. He claimed that intelligence agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been misused against opposition members.

Institutional control Gandhi criticizes BJP's control over India's institutions Gandhi alleged that there is a "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework by the BJP. He said, "When you look at our intelligence agencies, you look at the CBI, you look at the ED, they've been weaponized." "Look at the number of cases that the ED and the CBI have against the BJP people. You'll find the answer is zero. And look at the number of cases they have against people who oppose them," he asserted.

Resistance call Gandhi calls for opposition resistance against BJP's tactics Gandhi pointed out, "Just look at the difference between how much money the BJP has and how much the opposition has. You'll see a ratio, 30:1." He emphasized the need for opposition resistance against these tactics, saying, "It's not good enough for us to say...there's a problem in the elections." He also spoke about the INDIA alliance, saying that while they may have tactical contests, they are united against RSS ideology: "We are very much united on that question."

Twitter Post Post by Indian Overseas Congress on Rahul Gandhi's address “Democracy is not merely a system of government—it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility, and accountability.”



Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Shri Rahul Gandhi reflected on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility in a rapidly changing world.… pic.twitter.com/DtvTFE5Pwv — Indian Overseas Congress (@INCOverseas) December 19, 2025