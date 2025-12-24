Rahul Gandhi slams 'dead society' over Unnao survivor's treatment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre after an incident involving the Unnao rape survivor and her mother in Delhi . The incident follows the Delhi High Court granting conditional bail to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping the survivor in 2019. "Is such treatment of a gang-rape victim justified?" he asked, adding, "We are not just becoming a dead economy—with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society."

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi questions treatment meted out to survivor क्या एक गैंगरेप पीड़िता के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार उचित है?



क्या उसकी “गलती” ये है कि वो न्याय के लिए अपनी आवाज़ उठाने की हिम्मत कर रही है?



उसके अपराधी (पूर्व BJP MLA) को ज़मानत मिलना बेहद निराशाजनक और शर्मनाक है - खासकर तब, जब पीड़िता को बार-बार प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा हो, और वो डर के… https://t.co/BZqrVNXMOy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2025

Justice questioned Gandhi questions justice system, criticizes victim treatment Gandhi went on to question the justice system, saying it was disappointing and shameful that Sengar was granted bail. He said the victim is repeatedly harassed and lives in fear. "Bail for rapists, and the victims treated like criminals - what kind of justice is this?" he asked. The Congress leader also slammed the treatment meted out to the survivor and her mother by paramilitary personnel in Delhi.

Protest aftermath Survivor and mother detained after protesting at India Gate The survivor and her mother had protested against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend Sengar's sentence. They were later detained by authorities. On Wednesday morning, they planned to address the media at Mandi House but were stopped by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A CRPF officer said they weren't allowed to protest at Mandi House or India Gate.