Rahul Gandhi slams 'dead society' over Unnao survivor's treatment
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre after an incident involving the Unnao rape survivor and her mother in Delhi. The incident follows the Delhi High Court granting conditional bail to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping the survivor in 2019. "Is such treatment of a gang-rape victim justified?" he asked, adding, "We are not just becoming a dead economy—with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society."
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi questions treatment meted out to survivor
क्या एक गैंगरेप पीड़िता के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार उचित है?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2025
क्या उसकी “गलती” ये है कि वो न्याय के लिए अपनी आवाज़ उठाने की हिम्मत कर रही है?
उसके अपराधी (पूर्व BJP MLA) को ज़मानत मिलना बेहद निराशाजनक और शर्मनाक है - खासकर तब, जब पीड़िता को बार-बार प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा हो, और वो डर के… https://t.co/BZqrVNXMOy
Justice questioned
Gandhi questions justice system, criticizes victim treatment
Gandhi went on to question the justice system, saying it was disappointing and shameful that Sengar was granted bail. He said the victim is repeatedly harassed and lives in fear. "Bail for rapists, and the victims treated like criminals - what kind of justice is this?" he asked. The Congress leader also slammed the treatment meted out to the survivor and her mother by paramilitary personnel in Delhi.
Protest aftermath
Survivor and mother detained after protesting at India Gate
The survivor and her mother had protested against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend Sengar's sentence. They were later detained by authorities. On Wednesday morning, they planned to address the media at Mandi House but were stopped by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A CRPF officer said they weren't allowed to protest at Mandi House or India Gate.
Outrage sparked
Survivor's mother forced off moving bus, triggers outrage
The survivor's mother was allegedly pushed off a moving bus by CRPF personnel. She broke down after the incident, saying they were denied justice and feared for their lives. "We did not get justice. My daughter has been held captive," she said. The survivor also questioned the judiciary's decision and demanded an emergency hearing due to fears of Sengar using his power and money against them.