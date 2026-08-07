Sonam Wangchuk claims Rahul Gandhi ignored proposal to end fast
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed disappointment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not responding positively to his wife Gitanjali's efforts to end his 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. "We were pondering on breaking my fast through Rahul Gandhi ji and Gitanjali was working on that," Wangchuk told India Today. He said she was trying hard to see if Gandhi could help break his fast but didn't get a positive response.
Broken trust
'JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh broke the promise'
Wangchuk also accused Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh of breaking a promise.
He alleged they had agreed not to release pictures of them offering him soup until he could publicly announce the end of his fast with opposition and student leaders.
"They pledged they wouldn't release it and they broke the promise. So I have lost trust in all these leaders," he said.
Online backlash
Wangchuk's wife trolled for criticizing Gandhi
Gitanjali was also trolled online after she questioned Gandhi's decision to protest outside the PM's residence.
Wangchuk said although she had made strong comments against BJP and Hindutva forces, they didn't react, but the Congress "ecosystem" turned on her for criticizing Gandhi.
"There were four or five very harsh comments about BJP. They didn't react, but the (Congress) ecosystem started trolling her, trolling me," he said.
Apolitical support
Wangchuk supports CJP's stand on examination irregularities
Despite his disappointment with political leaders, Wangchuk supported the CJP, whose agitation against examination irregularities he joined at Jantar Mantar.
He said he had studied the group's work and found its members committed to a just cause without being aligned to any political party.
He also endorsed CJP's decision to remain outside electoral politics, saying, "Being apolitical, it gives voice to the voiceless," he said.