Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over pellet gun use
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20. The incident, which took place near Parliament, left several protesters injured. "Someone's hand was broken, someone's leg, someone's rib. Pellet guns-like deadly weapons were used," Gandhi said. He held Shah directly responsible for the police action that day.
Letter inquiry
'Did you approve of using lethal force against students?'
In a letter to Shah, Gandhi asked if he had personally approved the use of lethal force against protesters.
He highlighted the case of Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old student who might lose an eye due to pellet gun injuries.
"Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you," he wrote, asking if Shah approved the use of lethal force against students.
Parliamentary notice
TMC's Sagarika Ghose moves notice for discussion
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose has moved a notice under Rule 267 to suspend Monday's business for an immediate discussion on the alleged use of "lethal and semi-lethal force" against protesters.
The Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the protest, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under whose aegis the RAF functions, is yet to respond publicly to these allegations.
Legislative move
Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026
Amid the protests, the government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The bill seeks to increase penalties for paper leaks and introduce strict timelines for investigations and trials.
It proposes harsher punishments under the original 2024 law, with minimum jail terms and fines being significantly increased.
Bill details
Quantum of punishment
The minimum jail term for individuals increases to five years, with the maximum term at 10 years. The maximum fine also increases to ₹50 lakh.
Service providers face fines up to ₹5 crore and blacklisting for up to eight years.
Directors or senior management of service provider firms face a minimum five-year term, with fines up to ₹5 crore.
For organised crime linked to paper leaks, the minimum term rises to seven years and the minimum fine to ₹10 crore.
Ministerial scrutiny
Public criticism of Gadkari over alleged vehicle damage
The protests have also led to public criticism of Road Minister Nitin Gadkari over alleged vehicle damage due to ethanol-blended petrol E20.
Some online commentary has turned toward Gadkari, with a separate group planning a protest in Delhi on July 31.
The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to witness heated discussions on these issues as both government and opposition parties push their agendas.