Raj Thackeray was once seen as the natural heir to Balasaheb Thackeray

Raj Thackeray returns to Sena Bhavan after 20 years

By Snehil Singh 08:16 pm Jan 04, 202608:16 pm

What's the story

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a major shift on Sunday as Raj Thackeray returned to Shiv Sena Bhavan after two decades. The venue, which was once the epicenter of his political journey and the site of his fallout with Uddhav Thackeray in 2005, is now the launchpad for the joint manifesto of their newly formed alliance. This alliance marks a significant chapter in their long-standing rivalry and changing political dynamics.