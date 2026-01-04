Raj Thackeray returns to Sena Bhavan after 20 years
Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a major shift on Sunday as Raj Thackeray returned to Shiv Sena Bhavan after two decades. The venue, which was once the epicenter of his political journey and the site of his fallout with Uddhav Thackeray in 2005, is now the launchpad for the joint manifesto of their newly formed alliance. This alliance marks a significant chapter in their long-standing rivalry and changing political dynamics.
Thackeray's political journey and the MNS
Raj Thackeray was once seen as the natural heir to the Shiv Sena. However, his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's decision to name Uddhav as working president in 2003 created a rift. Raj formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2006 after leaving Shiv Sena in 2005. The MNS gained prominence with its anti-outsider stance and won seats in strongholds like Dadar and Nashik in 2012.
Thackeray's relationship with BJP and recent developments
Thackeray's relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been tumultuous. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2011 but turned against him by 2019. Despite this, the MNS extended unconditional support to the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is a major political development in Maharashtra. Their joint manifesto includes promises like monthly payments for domestic workers and property tax exemptions for small homes.