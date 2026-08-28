'Will beat you': Raj Thackeray's son warns drivers over Marathi
What's the story
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has warned that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers found speaking only in Hindi will be beaten up. He said if complaints are received about such behavior, his party would take action. "If it comes to our notice that an auto-rickshaw driver is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them....We will speak in Marathi. You understand that much," he said.
Extension criticism
Thackeray accuses Fadnavis of playing up poll politics
Thackeray's remarks came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a one-year extension for drivers to learn functional Marathi.
The decision was taken after representatives of drivers' organizations requested more time, citing the diverse age and educational backgrounds of those in the sector.
However, Thackeray alleged that political considerations related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections influenced this decision.
Polls
'Because UP elections are coming..'
He said, "Give them a 10-year extension. Give them a 15-year extension. We have understood how much affection you have for the Marathi language and for our state."
"You go to Gujarat, Punjab or the South—everywhere there is an attachment to one's own language. Now, because the UP elections are coming, you are giving a one-year extension," Thackeray added.
Language mandate
Drivers failing to prove knowledge could have licenses suspended
The Maharashtra government had earlier made it compulsory for commercial passenger vehicle drivers to have a working knowledge of Marathi from August 12.
The amended rules state that drivers failing to prove their knowledge of the language could have their driving license authorization suspended for three months.
Repeated violations could lead to permanent cancellation of their permits.
Legal challenge
Four drivers challenge mandate in Bombay HC
Four cab drivers have challenged the state's mandate in the Bombay High Court.
The petitioners argue that the requirement violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.
They contend it is beyond the scope of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which does not prescribe any language requirement for driving licenses.