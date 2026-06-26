'Like prostitute accusing chaste woman': Rajasthan minister's remark triggers controversy
What's the story
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has sparked a controversy with his remarks against state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara. Defending Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena against corruption allegations, Dilawar compared Dotasara's accusations of corruption to "a prostitute accusing a chaste woman." "Look, it is just like a prostitute accusing a chaste woman. Those who are themselves neck-deep in corruption are making allegations against others. I reiterate that Dotasara-ji is dishonest and shameless, whereas...Kirodi Lal Meena is...pure as gold," Dilawar said.
Counter allegations
Dotasara uses cheap tactics to divert attention, Dilawar says
Dilawar also accused Dotasara of using "cheap tactics" to divert attention from his own alleged corrupt activities. He said no allegations against Meena could stand scrutiny and reiterated that Dotasara is "mired deep in the swamp of corruption." The controversy comes after Dotasara, the congress leader and former Education Minister, launched a broad attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, especially targeting Meena.
Investigation demand
Probe demanded into seizure of ₹2.43 crore
Dotasara had demanded a time-bound probe into the seizure of ₹2.43 crore from people linked to Meena. The Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested Rajasthan State Seeds Corporation director Jugal Kishore Vishnoi and his relative Swatantra Jyani in a ₹2.43 crore bribery case earlier this month. He asked if the money was collected for conducting raids or to avoid them, noting that Meena had admitted those arrested were giving him information. Dotasara called for an impartial investigation to establish Meena's honesty.
Criticism voiced
Congress leader demands action against Dilawar
Congress leader Swarnim Chaturvedi has slammed Dilawar for his "irresponsible" and "unparliamentary" statements. He said Dilawar's remarks were unbecoming of the dignity of his office and demanded action against him. Chaturvedi also pointed out that a woman was seated beside Dilawar when he made those remarks, highlighting their inappropriateness. "He used extremely low-level language. The words he chose were unbecoming of the dignity of his office," he said.