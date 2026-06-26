'Like prostitute accusing chaste woman': Rajasthan minister's remark triggers controversy

Criticism voiced

Congress leader demands action against Dilawar

Congress leader Swarnim Chaturvedi has slammed Dilawar for his "irresponsible" and "unparliamentary" statements. He said Dilawar's remarks were unbecoming of the dignity of his office and demanded action against him. Chaturvedi also pointed out that a woman was seated beside Dilawar when he made those remarks, highlighting their inappropriateness. "He used extremely low-level language. The words he chose were unbecoming of the dignity of his office," he said.