Rajasthan urban body poll results: How BJP, Congress performed
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Rajasthan urban local body elections, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) by a narrow margin of less than one percent. The BJP bagged 35.18% of the votes, translating to 37,35,567 votes. The INC followed closely with 34.24% or 36,35,952 votes. This gave the saffron party a slim victory margin of just 0.94%, which is equal to 99,615 votes.
Election results
Independent candidates also had a strong showing
Independent candidates also had a strong showing, garnering 27.38% of the votes (29,06,787 votes).
The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option polled 1.03% (1,09,523 votes), beating several smaller parties.
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) got 0.94% (1,00,277 votes), while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 0.46% (49,829 votes).
Other parties like CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party also secured less than one percent each.
Jaipur win
BJP won Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with resounding majority
Out of 150 wards, the BJP won the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with a resounding 78 seats. The Congress won 53 seats and independent candidates secured 15 seats.
Results for four wards are pending due to re-polling at five booths owing to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier congratulated the BJP on its victory, calling it a "testament to the triumph of truth over the echo of lies."
Election anomalies
Oddities during counting spark controversy
This election also produced some unusual results.
A BJP candidate in Parbatsar got only one vote, and in Nagaur district, Congress candidate Mazeed Mohammad also received just one vote in Ward 15 of Riyanbari municipality.
In Balotra district, an RLP candidate failed to get a single vote even after claiming that his family had 10 votes and that he had voted for himself.