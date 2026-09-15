Rajasthan urban body poll results: How BJP, Congress performed 

Independent candidates also had a strong showing, garnering 27.38% of the votes (29,06,787 votes).

The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option polled 1.03% (1,09,523 votes), beating several smaller parties.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) got 0.94% (1,00,277 votes), while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 0.46% (49,829 votes).

Other parties like CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party, and Bharat Adivasi Party also secured less than one percent each.