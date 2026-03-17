Rajinikanth thanks fans as TVK leader's 'slanderous' remarks spark row

Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth has publicly thanked his supporters after a controversy erupted over remarks made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna. The dispute began when Arjuna alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had "threatened" Rajinikanth when he considered entering politics. Despite his comments, Arjuna clarified that he did not intend to criticize Rajinikanth but rather highlight TVK founder Vijay's resilience.

Statement Rajnikant takes to social media to thank supporters The veteran actor took to social media to express gratitude to fans who spoke out on his behalf when Arjuna made the remarks. Rajnikant wrote, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who condemned his slanderous remarks and raised their voices in support of me...above all, to my fans—whom I revere as deities—for sustaining and uplifting me."

Supporters' response Supporters reject TVK leader's claims Rajinikanth's supporters have strongly rejected Arjuna's claims. Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy called the allegation a "blatant lie," while former advisor Ra Arjunamurthy slammed TVK for its lack of political understanding. A fan club representative also defended Rajinikanth, saying his exit from politics was due to public health concerns during the pandemic, not threats. "He wanted to avoid loss of lives due to the virus," the representative was quoted as saying.

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