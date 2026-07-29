Rajya Sabha passes bill making 'Vande Mataram' disrespect criminal offense

The bill proposes punishment of up to three years' imprisonment for desecration or disrespect toward national symbols. It covers intentional prevention or obstruction of singing Vande Mataram and acts amounting to insult.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram was later included in his novel Anandamath. It became an anthem for India's freedom struggle and is now recognized as the national song.