Rajya Sabha passes bill making 'Vande Mataram' disrespect criminal offense
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha has passed a bill amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971. The amendment makes disrespect toward the national song "Vande Mataram" a criminal offense. The Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by voice vote despite opposition protests over other issues like the police action against student protesters. The bill, introduced on July 24, aims to give Vande Mataram similar legal protection as the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana."
Legal provisions
Bill proposes up to 3 years' imprisonment
The bill proposes punishment of up to three years' imprisonment for desecration or disrespect toward national symbols. It covers intentional prevention or obstruction of singing Vande Mataram and acts amounting to insult.
Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram was later included in his novel Anandamath. It became an anthem for India's freedom struggle and is now recognized as the national song.
Legal debate
Potential debates and challenges in implementation
The proposed legislation is likely to spark debates over the definitions of "insult" and "obstruction."
It remains unclear if it differentiates between deliberate disruption and personal choice not to sing Vande Mataram.
The government introduced the bill amid the 150th anniversary commemorations of Vande Mataram, following earlier efforts to encourage its singing at official functions.