Omar Abdullah faces revolt from 24 NC MLAs: Report
What's the story
A group of 24 National Conference (NC) MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir have revolted against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, according to NDTV. The rebel group, which includes legislators from both the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, met at MLA Qaisar Jamshid Lone's residence on Friday. They reportedly passed a resolution demanding the removal of Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and some ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.
Governance demands
Rebel MLAs demand more accountability in governance
The rebel MLAs are demanding more accountability in governance and transparency in the criteria for the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
They also want a roadmap for implementing the party manifesto and empowerment of MLAs.
"We want to meet the Chief Minister to convey our demands," one disgruntled MLA was quoted as saying.
"We are not against the party, but it cannot be business as usual."
Leadership concerns
'We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party'
Some senior MLAs reportedly broke down during the meeting while talking about their treatment by party leadership and Abdullah's advisor.
"We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party," another senior leader said. He added that they only demand accountability and want to ensure that the party and government aren't treated as fiefdoms of a few individuals.
Unresolved issues
Rebellion among MLAs comes amid growing discontent within the party
The recent Cabinet reshuffle was expected to address some of the concerns within the party. However, it seems to have deepened resentment among a section of NC legislators.
The rebellion among MLAs comes amid growing discontent within the party, with its Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah also announcing his resignation from both his parliamentary seat and party membership.