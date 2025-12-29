Revanth Reddy praises Sonia Gandhi in response to Digvijaya Singh

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy has come out in support of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi . His statement comes days after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a social media post. Without naming Singh, Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight Gandhi's role in choosing PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Ministers.

Leadership praise Reddy highlights Congress's merit-based leadership Reddy emphasized that the Congress party rewards merit, irrespective of one's background. He said under Gandhi's leadership, Rao, who hailed from a remote village in Telangana, rose to become PM. "When one reflects on the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, we find service, commitment, ethics, and values," Reddy wrote in his post. He also mentioned Dr Singh's economic expertise and how he became PM under Gandhi's guidance.

Twitter Post Revanth Reddy's post praising Sonia Gandhi CONGRESS…A force for people of #India was born 140 years ago on this day.



The story of the Indian National Congress is the story of Indian democracy in motion.



When one reflects on the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi Ji, we find service, commitment, ethics and values.



Under… pic.twitter.com/kSq1wajRWH — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 28, 2025

Controversial praise Singh's post on BJP and RSS sparks controversy Singh had shared a black-and-white photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 1990s, praising the organizational strength of the BJP and RSS. He wrote, "I found this picture... it is very impressive...the way grassroots workers of RSS and Jan Sangh (as the BJP was called earlier) sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become Chief Minister and (then) PM."

Party response Congress responds to Singh's post The Congress party has responded strongly to Singh's post. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the Congress never sought votes in the name of religion. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera dismissed Singh's comments, saying, "Godse's supporters (i.e., Nathu Ram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi) cannot be Gandhi's supporters." Meanwhile, sources said Rahul Gandhi teased Singh about his post during a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi.