3 Bengal NCPI MPs skip NDA meet, ruffle feathers
What's the story
A rift has emerged in the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) after three Muslim MPs from the party's Lok Sabha broke ranks over their ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to NDTV, which cited sources in the know. The dissenters, Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan, have been skipping meetings of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They reportedly fear that their association with the BJP could alienate their traditional voter base.
Leadership response
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar downplays rift
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the MP leading the NCPI faction, played down the rift.
She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given many suggestions for West Bengal's development during a recent meeting.
"We spent over two hours inside and received many suggestions from him for the development of West Bengal," she said.
Despite their opposition to BJP politics, Khan, Rahman and Pathan had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended a breakfast meeting at PM Modi's house.
Accusations made
Trinamool leaders slam rebel MPs
Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the rebel MPs of misleading their constituents. He said they had submitted a letter stating their partnership with the NCPI, which is an ally of the NDA.
MLA Kunal Ghosh called them "confused" and labeled them as part of the BJP's "B-team."
Senior Trinamool leader Saugata Roy claimed some rebel MPs were in touch with him to return to Mamata Banerjee's faction.
Meeting absence
Khan, Rahman, Pathan skip NDA meeting
The rift in the NCPI was evident when Khan, Rahman, and Pathan skipped a recent NDA meeting.
Despite their opposition to BJP politics, they had traveled to Delhi with Birbhum MPs Satabdi Roy and Asit Mal for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The three MPs have said they don't support BJP's politics but will work with both central and state governments for their constituencies' development.