3 Bengal NCPI MPs skip NDA meet, ruffle feathers

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the MP leading the NCPI faction, played down the rift.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given many suggestions for West Bengal's development during a recent meeting.

"We spent over two hours inside and received many suggestions from him for the development of West Bengal," she said.

Despite their opposition to BJP politics, Khan, Rahman and Pathan had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended a breakfast meeting at PM Modi's house.