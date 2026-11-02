Rijiju mocks Congress over 'fake AI' Ramlila Maidan rally post 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier questioned the INDIA bloc's claim of a 10 lakh turnout at the rally as well.

BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed that thousands of chairs were empty during the event and nearly 40% of Ramlila Maidan was vacant.

"Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000-7,000 were empty at 3:30-4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees..." he said.