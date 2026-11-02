Rijiju mocks Congress over 'fake AI' Ramlila Maidan rally post
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of using an AI-generated image to portray a large crowd at their rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "To show a large crowd in Ramlila Maidan, the Congress should have at least prepared the AI-generated photo properly." He said even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full "is not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!"
Turnout dispute
BJP questions INDIA bloc's turnout claim
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier questioned the INDIA bloc's claim of a 10 lakh turnout at the rally as well.
BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed that thousands of chairs were empty during the event and nearly 40% of Ramlila Maidan was vacant.
"Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000-7,000 were empty at 3:30-4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees..." he said.
Congress
'OpenAI also confirmed that this image is AI generated'
But Congress supporters and some leaders had shared the same AI-generated image of the crowd, which was also posted by former MP and CWC member Jagdish Thakor on his social media.
The images showed Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on the rally stage, but they appeared different from the original stage at the rally venue.
"OpenAI also confirmed that this image is AI generated," one user wrote, replying to a post that boasted of huge crowd turnout.
Rally purpose
INDIA rally against Election Commission
The November 1 rally was organized by the INDIA bloc to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were among those who attended.
In his address at the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of losing sleep over the agitation.
Rally speech
'This theft of votes is no ordinary theft'
He said the CEC's removal would be the first step toward putting the country back on track.
"This theft of votes is no ordinary theft. This is the theft of every voice of India. This is called treason," the LoP said.
"Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither would Narendra Modi have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah the Home Minister," he said, maintaining that Kumar will "go to jail" for the role he played.