TN government revokes RTI exemption for law and order department
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has revoked its earlier order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The decision was taken after facing backlash from opposition parties and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a ruling ally. The revocation was announced by the Human Resources Management Department in a fresh order, which stated that the exemption measure issued on September 21 under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act "stood revoked."
Backlash details
Earlier order exempted law and order department
The earlier order had classified the Public (Law and Order) Department as an intelligence and security organization, thus bringing it under the RTI exemption.
The department deals with issues such as communal and caste violence, political unrest, preventive detention, custodial deaths, and police torture allegations.
Under Section 24 of the RTI Act, intelligence and security organizations specified by the government can be exempted from disclosure requirements.
Minister's statement
No hindrance to freedom of expression, says education minister
Education Minister Raj Mohan assured that there would be no hindrance to freedom of expression.
He stressed the need to consider a "Lakshman Rekha" or red line while studying the amendment.
"Let me study it (the amendment) and there will not be any hurdle to freedom of expression," Mohan was quoted as saying by reports, adding that data should not be deliberately manipulated for one party's sake.
Criticism voiced
DMK, CPI(M) accuse TN government of shielding crime figures
CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan slammed the exemption, saying it would shield law-and-order matters from public scrutiny.
He alleged government officials were ordering surveillance of leftist organizations and the education department had been ordered to suppress student protests.
"The police are entering college campuses and arresting students," Venkatesan said, calling the exemption an attempt to turn Tamil Nadu into a "police state."
DMK spokesperson Saravanan also accused the government of trying to prevent scrutiny of crime figures in Tamil Nadu.